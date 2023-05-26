iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

