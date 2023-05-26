IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.71. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 117,589 shares trading hands.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

