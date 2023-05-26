IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.71. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 117,589 shares trading hands.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

