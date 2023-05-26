J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 465.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.65. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.