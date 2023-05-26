J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 860.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.1% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.10. 3,009,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759,330. The company has a market cap of $400.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average is $135.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

