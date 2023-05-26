J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 341,878 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 961.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 5.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $31,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,331,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

