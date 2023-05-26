J.Safra Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 279.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

MCK traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.09. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

