J.Safra Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 8,037.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 136,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 76,624 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,587,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,906,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,964,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,300,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.551 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also

