Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.58

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.58 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.87). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 11,136 shares traded.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £68.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Jarvis Securities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,909.09%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

