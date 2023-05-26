Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average is $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.