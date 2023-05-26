Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Volume Tops $20,458.20

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $8.93 million and $20,458.20 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04662328 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,876.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

