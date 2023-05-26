JSF Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,730 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.