JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.01. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

