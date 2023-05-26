Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 1,340,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

JFHHF stock remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

