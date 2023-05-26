JW Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,500 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 2.5% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $162.97. 531,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.