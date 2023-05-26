K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,942 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMCB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PMCB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

