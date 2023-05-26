K2 Principal Fund L.P. Increases Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.31% of Annexon worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 1,868.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

ANNX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 4,639,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,393. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

