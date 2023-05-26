K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.05% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 7.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 211,277 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 752,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 152,559 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 729,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 448,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43,696 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

PBAX remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.