K2 Principal Fund L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,500 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.87% of Americas Silver worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,784,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 231,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,557. Americas Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

