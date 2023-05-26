K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $287,000 Position in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 531,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,468 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

WAVS remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Western Acquisition Ventures Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

