Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,428,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348,952. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

