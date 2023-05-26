Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

AVEM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 86,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,152. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

