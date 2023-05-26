Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,150,000 after buying an additional 201,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,432,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.97. 379,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.