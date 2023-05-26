Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 436,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,787,000 after buying an additional 64,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,357,000 after buying an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

