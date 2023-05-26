Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.95. 362,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -455.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.