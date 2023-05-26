Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

ARE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.86. The stock had a trading volume of 429,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,248. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

