Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,557 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $13.42 on Friday, hitting $169.62. 5,281,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average is $138.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.