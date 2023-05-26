Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 530.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,277. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.06.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

