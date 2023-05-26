KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 1,721.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 68,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,433. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.09. KDDI has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

