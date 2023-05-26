Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $17.00. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 728 shares trading hands.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

In other news, Director John Russell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $65,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,980 shares of company stock valued at $62,291 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

