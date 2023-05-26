KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.87. KeyCorp shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2,226,407 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 281,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,801 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.