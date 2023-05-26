KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

