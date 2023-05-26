Kin and Carta’s (KCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on the stock.
Kin and Carta Stock Performance
Shares of Kin and Carta stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.50 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kin and Carta has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 253.50 ($3.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.31. The stock has a market cap of £114.76 million, a P/E ratio of -496.15 and a beta of 1.47.
About Kin and Carta
