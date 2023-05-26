Kin and Carta’s (KCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on the stock.

Kin and Carta Stock Performance

Shares of Kin and Carta stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.50 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kin and Carta has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 253.50 ($3.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.31. The stock has a market cap of £114.76 million, a P/E ratio of -496.15 and a beta of 1.47.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

