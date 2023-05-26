Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPY remained flat at $66.61 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.