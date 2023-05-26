Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 36.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 1,154,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

