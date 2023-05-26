Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.43. 494,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,847. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

