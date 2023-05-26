Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Makes New $392,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. McKesson accounts for about 0.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

