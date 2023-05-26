Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.14). 103,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 292,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.20 ($1.17).

Knights Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,410.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.05.

About Knights Group

(Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.