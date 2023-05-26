KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0274

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $601,582.33 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.02633961 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $664,607.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

