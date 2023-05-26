Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of KONMY remained flat at C$26.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.38. Konami Group has a 52-week low of C$20.68 and a 52-week high of C$34.03.
KONMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CLSA lowered shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.
