Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the April 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,184. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

