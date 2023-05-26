Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 30,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 14,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

See Also

