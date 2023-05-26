Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 30,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 14,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.