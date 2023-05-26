KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1679 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA KHYB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 57,687 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

