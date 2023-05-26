KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Announces Dividend of $0.06

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBND stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. 316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBND. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,831,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

