Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $148.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $117.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

