Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.80 billion-$16.80 billion.

KYOCY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

