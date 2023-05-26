L Edward Shaw, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Enhabit Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of EHAB stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHAB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
