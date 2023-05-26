L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
