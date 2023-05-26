Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $395.64 million 2.18 $107.37 million $1.69 7.85 TowneBank $743.51 million 2.29 $188.99 million $2.49 9.39

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and TowneBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Bancorp and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 TowneBank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.27%. TowneBank has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 25.66% 10.34% 1.07% TowneBank 22.91% 10.04% 1.17%

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and TowneBank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TowneBank beats Lakeland Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

