Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Jim Lewis Acquires 867 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Jim Lewis bought 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,695.47. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,272.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jim Lewis bought 57 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114.35.

On Monday, May 8th, Jim Lewis bought 94 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828.30.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 7,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LARK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Further Reading

