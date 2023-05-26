Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens upped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

